A Poem for her

I will great you with a bundle of smiles,
till your face becomes a sunshine of hope,
I will create words to describe your beauty,
till the World celebrate your uniqueness.
I will walk you through the episodes of greatness,
till your greatness inspire many generations,
I will sit you down in the garden of hope and dine with you in the galaxy of love
till our story becomes a trademark of love.
You are a story that is worth telling,
a hidden treasure of beauty worth finding,
a luxury of love worth keeping
and a stream of kindness send to inspire the World.
Thank you for the rays of hope,
Thank you for the kiss of love,
Thank you for many tomorrow’s of kindness,
You are truly the sunshine in my life.
