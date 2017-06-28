50 timeless piece of advice on love and relationship

1.
Don’t stay with someone who antagonizes you or belittles you.
2.
If you feel lonely, you’re better off being alone.
3.
Know when to walk away.
4.
You can gauge a person’s love for you by how they treat you when they are upset with you.
5.
Love is a verb, not a noun.
6.
When a lightbulb goes out, you fix the lightbulb. You don’t get a new house.
7.
Don’t settle for someone who has zero regard for your feelings or wants just because you’ve been together a long time.
8.
Just because you love each other does not mean that you’re good together long-term.
9.
No relationship is perfect and there will be conflict. What matters is the desire to solve the problem.
10.
Always fight the problem, not the other person. If you keep this in mind when arguing, you’ll be able to actually resolve the issue than be mad at each other.
11.
Don’t look for a girl you want to treat like a princess, look for a girl you want to treat like a partner.
12.
Don’t disparage your SO behind their back.
13.
Confidence isn’t “I know she likes me”, confidence is “I’ll be okay whether she likes me or not.”
14.
There are a number of people you can be compatible with. No one is perfect. You have to work at love.
15.
You’re not required to set yourself on fire to keep other people warm.
16.
Marry the one who gives you the same feeling you get when you see food coming at a restaurant.
17.
The grass is not greener on the other side, it’s greener where you water it.
18.
Stop trying to find the right person and start trying to BE the right person.
19.
The person who cares least in the relationship has the most control.
20.
Don’t fall in love with your waitress, hooker, or therapist.
21.
It’s better to be happy than to be right.
22.
Always be the first to genuinely apologize after a fight.
23.
You can’t expect someone to love you when you can’t love yourself.
24.
Just because you liked the friend-version of someone doesn’t mean you’ll like the relationship-version of them.
25.
Before you move in with your partner, go on a road trip with them.
26.
Don’t be afraid to open up and be vulnerable. Vulnerability can bring you closer together and strengthen the two of you.
27.
When you and your SO are arguing, remember—it’s you and them VS the problem. Not you VS them.
28.
Just because someone doesn’t love you the way you want them to doesn’t mean they don’t love you with all they have.
29.
Don’t fall in love with someone’s potential.
30.
It takes two happy individuals to make a happy relationship.
31.
If the world didn’t give each other second chances, we would all be single.
32.
Everyone is searching for the perfect person, but no one is trying to be the perfect person.
33.
If you love the memories more than the relationship, it’s time to move on.
34.
Just because a person is right or perfect for you, you may not be the right one for them.
35.
If it’s broken, fix it. If you’ve lost count of how many times it’s broken, or the cost of repair far outweighs the initial outlay, throw it away and move on.
36.
Out of all the things needed for a successful relationship, love barely makes the top 5. Honesty, loyalty, trust, and communication all have to be there.
37.
Always hold hands when talking about the hard stuff. It helps to keep the negative emotions in check & shows you care.
38.
Be the man or woman you would want your future or current child dating.
39.
Love is about appreciation, not possession.
40.
Don’t go to bed angry. Everything will be there and worse in the morning.
41.
Always seduce your lover, even if you are in a committed relationship. Otherwise, another person will.
42.
If she threatens to leave, help her pack her bags.
43.
Keep no secrets, tell no lies.
44.
Sometimes you gotta wise up and let go. Yes, it hurts. But it’ll hurt more in the future.
45.
Relationships aren’t hard. If it is hard, you are probably with the wrong person.
46.
Love is not a feeling. Feelings fade, change, respond to situations and events. Love is a choice.
47.
If it feels wrong at the beginning, it probably won’t get better.
48.
If you’re keeping score you already lost.
49.
Love is an action, not a feeling. It’s learned and developed skill, not an experience. Not that the romantic feeling doesn’t exist or isn’t a wonderful part of the relationship, but it doesn’t make it last.
50.
The best sign of a healthy relationship is no sign of it on Facebook
