I Promise To Never Be Lazy In Loving You

You have my word.
I promise to see into your soul on a daily basis.
I promise to ask you how your day was and give you all of the presence of attention at my disposal.
I promise to always take good care of myself and to lean on others for support.
I promise to come to you for support when I need it.
I promise to take regular trips with
you because the world is waiting for us to hold hands in front of it.
When you’ve taken on more than you can handle, I promise to stand by your side and take some of the weight off of your shoulders.
I promise to put effort into date nights, our connection, and our sex life.
I promise to constantly grow and evolve with you in our relationship, as that is how I define love.
I promise to share the truth in my heart with you, every day.
I promise to always be available for the difficult conversations, even in the middle of the night.
I promise to remind you exactly what it is that I love about you, as often as you will listen.
I promise to never criticize you in front of our friends or family.
I promise to put my head on your beating heart when we’re old and wrinkly everywhere.
I promise to love you when you don’t feel like you can get out of bed… and I promise to love you when you don’t feel like getting into bed.
I promise to love you, even when you’re being a jerk. And I promise to love you so much that I will tell you when you’re being a jerk.
I promise to have your back, no matter what.
I promise you, from this day moving forward, I will never be lazy in loving you.
You have my word.
…….
Written By Jordan Gray
Jordan Gray helps people remove their emotional blocks and maintain thriving intimate relationships. Please click Here for more.
This post originally appeared on JordanGrayconsulting