This Is One Of The Greatest Gift You Can Ever Give Someone

Few moments ago, I met a child who told me how wonderful I look with a smile. He told me that my smile was a wonderful gift that has change his entire day. As a person, I love waking up with a smile especially after seeing a gift of a new day.
When I was 8, I remembered when my father carried me on his arms and take me round our small town, I remembered how he smile at every one he met on the road and when I asked him why he did that, he told me “life is a gift, the best way to make others happy is to give them your smile”
As I grow up to become a man, I realized so many things:
1.Life may seem hard, but don’t let it break you that you fail to appreciate everything you have.
2. No matter what happens, don’t leave your home without a smile, because you never know who you will meet on the way.
3. A smile is always free , don’t be too stingy not to give it out.
4. Don’t work just for money, work to create impact.
5. The best way to love someone else is to love yourself unconditionally.
6. Mistakes are necessary, but be careful not to make it an habit.
7. If you want more success, make sure you help others to live their dreams.
8. Always remember that you can make a difference so don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
9. Smile is the best make up and the best gift you can give anyone.
10. Your smile makes you more beautiful.
As you go out today and every other day, remember that your life matter and you have a big part to play to make this World a better place, don’t forget to carry your smile with you, don’t just wear it on your face, make it reflect in everything you do.
What’s your smile story, please don’t forget to leave a comment!
Happy new week