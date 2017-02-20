I Agree With Trump On This…. Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s Leader Robert Mugabe, in an interview aired ahead of his 93rd birthday tomorrow, said that he agreed with the United States President Trump on his “American First Principle”
According to him “When it comes to Donald Trump, talking of American nationalism, well America for America, America for Americans – on that we agree. Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans,”
On his re-election bid, President Mugabe feels he is still the right man to lead Zimbabwe.
“The majority of the people feel that there is no replacement, successor who to them is acceptable, as acceptable as I am,”
His party, Zanu-PF has already endorsed him for next year Presidential elction.
On Trump’s policies and performance so far, even with widespread criticism, Mugabe believed that President trump should be given time, that he might even re-work the sanctions on Zimbabwe which Clinton would have slap on the as a legacy.
“Give him time…Mr Trump might even re-work the sanctions on Zimbabwe.” He added.
He said he was surprised by Trump’s election but he didn’t want Clinton to win.
“I was surprised by his election, but I did not like Madam Clinton to win either,” he said.
“I knew she could slap sanctions on us as a legacy.”