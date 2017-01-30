This is for the woman I will love…

My love, I wish you were here so that I can share this joke I have ‘formed in my head’ with you
I wish as I just returned home this evening. I opened the door and there you are waiting for me with a kiss.
I am so weak and tired to eat, I wish you can feed me like a baby.
Oh baby, if you were here we can use the bathroom together.
I wish I could be the one to comb your hair and help you dress up for bed.
My back hurts, I wish you can massage them before I go to sleep.
Sweet heart, I wish I can tell you what went down at where I went to.
It was so funny and you will like it.
Oh dear, I want to tell you about this girl I met, she acted as if she is everything but she is not worth half of you.
Maybe you can shave my other side and I shave your other side as we take our bath?
My Queen I wish I can tell you I love you before I go to sleep.
How I wish we can turn off the light and do the bed duty as we fall asleep.
I wish! I wish! I wish!
But here I am dying of loneliness…
Where are you? How long will you keep me single my Princess?
When will you come into my life.
I wish I can hear from you today… I wish I can read a letter from you tonight. I wish I can read a message form you tonight. I wish you can call me tonight
I will be here waiting for you.
I remain your lover to be…
