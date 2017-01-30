Home
This is for the woman I will love…

January 30, 2017 Mfon and his stories No Comments

My love, I wish you were here so that I can share this joke I have ‘formed in my head’ with you

I wish as I just returned home this evening. I opened the door and there you are waiting for me with a kiss.

I am so weak and tired to eat, I wish you can feed me like a baby.

Oh baby, if you were here we can use the bathroom together.

I wish I could be the one to comb your hair and help you dress up for bed.

My back hurts, I wish you can massage them before I go to sleep.

Sweet heart, I wish I can tell you what went down at where I went to.

It was so funny and you will like it.

Oh dear, I want to tell you about this girl I met, she acted as if she is everything but she is not worth half of you.

Maybe you can shave my other side and I shave your other side as we take our bath?

My Queen I wish I can tell you I love you before I go to sleep.

How I wish we can turn off the light and do the bed duty as we fall asleep.

I wish! I wish! I wish!

But here I am dying of loneliness…

Where are you? How long will you keep me single my Princess?

When will you come into my life.

I wish I can hear from you today… I wish I can read a letter from you tonight. I wish I can read a message form you tonight. I wish you can call me tonight

I will be here waiting for you.

I remain your lover to be…

Mfon Abel Ekene​

