Are You Playing Hard To Forget Or Hard To Get?

By Abel Udoekene
It hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember, that’s the first thought that always come to my mind each time the word relationship present itself.
If you have read, The Single Woman:Life, Love and a Dash of Sass by Mandy Hale, you will come across this quote:
“Ten years from now, make sure you can say that you choose your life. You didn’t settle for it.”
I first saw Mandy’s book last year with a friend at a conference and one thing that draw me to read the book was the quote I saw “Easy to get = Easy to forget.” I wanted to understand what she meant by “Easy to get” but when I read through the book, I remember the struggle most single ladies pass through, especially when they have reach the society fixed age for marriage, by that time, desperation becomes a necessity and because of the pressure that’s comes from the society, they can settle for anything.
Mandy’s experience and her writing style prompted me to read the book to the end within one day and I was so happy with most of the message she was trying to pass to us, especially those who are in desperate need of love.
Relationship as presented to us in movies and fairy tales are always near perfect, a boy meet a girl, they fall in love together, then they live happily ever after.
Like Jed, the creator of MenAlive.com would say, love and relationship doesn’t work that way, there will be argument, there will be struggle even in the best relationship but with commitment and understanding, a long Lasting Love Can be built.
Playing hard to get is a phrase I don’t personally like. Because most ladies don’t truly understand the concept behind the phrase.
Anytime, I’m opportune to give a talk to young people on relationship, I always like to stress the fact that leaving a lasting impression with someone is better than pretending not to be interested even when you are 101% interested.
There is no harm in communicating, but make sure you set boundaries.
There is no harm in exchanging contact, but be careful of the stop signs. You can only become easy to get when you put a price tag on yourself “Will you buy me a…???”
I agree with Jed when he says that most of us wait too long for the so called “Perfect match” that we forget to love and appreciate the love around us.
You have to love yourself enough to accommodate another person’s love. A life worth living is the life filled with love and gratitude.
Remember, leave everyone you meet with a lasting impression of love, smile and gratitude, not of hatred and rejection.
I will appreciate your comments and questions below.