The Past is just a lesson, learn from it.

By Abel Udoekene
“We are products of our past, but we don’t have to be prisoners of it” –
Rick Warren
We often make that mistake of dwelling too long in the past (Past glory, past hurt, past mistakes, etc) but the truth is, the more we dwell in the past, the less we allow ourselves to enjoy the present.
Life is meant to be lived by moving forward, that’s while we should make every seconds and every moment of our lives memorable. When we becomes prisoners of our past, we lost track of packaging our present for a better tomorrow.
It’s natural to remember what happened in the past but it’s selfish to allow it to control our present.
Bill Keane said “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present.”
The only good and better way to remember the past is to learn from it.
I often feel that I was so unfortunate to be where I am today, sometimes I believe I deserve more, more of everything, love, money, and every good thing you could think of, but my little experience as a writer has open my eyes to see what I was missing.
Oprah Winfrey said “If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”
Few years ago, I met two great friends on Twitter (Rock Christopher and Kari Joys) and I joined them in promoting the hashtag #JoyTrain and #SuccessTrain on Twitter. In the course of promoting this hashtag, I’ve interacted with thousands of people across the globe and one thing that I find amazing is the magic of living in the present.
Sometimes we find it hard to see past our Past and we are hunted and humiliated by it.
Majority of us understand that dwelling in the past is not good for health, but like Friedrich Nietzsche once said “When we are tired, we are attacked by ideas we conquered long ago” We allow those things we once conquered to have a big room in our heart and thus we put our Present and our tomorrow in Jeopardy.
“The past can’t hurt you anymore, not unless you let it ”
Alan Moore.
It’s okay to make mistakes, but it never okay to allow the mistake to determine how you live your life by dedicating a part of your life to worship it.
If you have been fired from work, it not a good reason to be down and sober, just brace up and move on.
If you are trying to survive a Heartbreak, don’t avoid relationship because you think everyone are the same, learn from it, there is always someone for you.
If you are afraid that your past will hurt you because of what you did or didn’t do,
Remember, the past is never where you think you left it. According to
Katherine Anne Porter, so learn from it and move on.
The Past is just a lesson, learn from it.