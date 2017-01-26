By Abel Udoekene
To The One Whose Love will widen my smile and inspire my tomorrow
There are so many things I’m still trying to say. Sometimes I wonder what life will look like if you were not out there thinking and hoping to see me succeed.
For us, Life has become a story, I guess by now you have started developing my chapters.
Last night, I promise to tell the World a story, but before then,
I will get me to love you,
I will get me to adore you,
I will get me to care for you,
I will get me to understand you,
For life is nothing without YOU.
I will get the World to talk about us,
I will walk your dance to admire my steps,
I will shine the light to dry your tears,
And I will stand to let you sit.
I’m not trying to sing you a song,
Nor write to poem you a smile,
But I need to tell you something,
Once I find you, love wil lead the way.
Copyright (c) Abel Udoekene 2017 : Tales of A broken heart