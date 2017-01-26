Home
I Need To Tell You Something

I Need To Tell You Something

January 26, 2017 Abel Udoekene

By Abel Udoekene

To The One Whose Love will widen my smile and inspire my tomorrow

There are so many things I’m still trying to say. Sometimes I wonder what life will look like if you were not out there thinking and hoping to see me succeed.
For us, Life has become a story, I guess by now you have started developing my chapters.

Last night, I promise to tell the World a story, but before then,
I will get me to love you,
I will get me to adore you,
I will get me to care for you,
I will get me to understand you,
For life is nothing without YOU.

I will get the World to talk about us,
I will walk your dance to admire my steps,
I will shine the light to dry your tears,
And I will stand to let you sit.

I’m not trying to sing you a song,
Nor write to poem you a smile,
But I need to tell you something,
Once I find you, love wil lead the way.

Copyright (c) Abel Udoekene 2017 : Tales of A broken heart

