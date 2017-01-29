I’m Sorry, I Mean It

By Abel Udoekene
I am always guilty, even when I’m not at fault. Some People say I’m so weak, maybe I’m not so strong to be a man, others believe, I’m a perfect definition of a complete man. But what does it takes to be a Man? I often ask, yet the answer I received is always so funny.
I have to say I’m sorry, please pardon me, it’s my way of life, you don’t need to blame me for being me. Each time am at fault or someone makes me sad, I just feel the urgent need to reach out and bridge the gap, off course, humanity Preaches and seek love, must I not practice it?
It’s not that hard for me to say those 2 magical words it just come out from my heart each time the situation arises, but my unspoken expectations is the law of reciprocity, most people don’t seem to appreciate me, they will take advantage of me being me as weakness and start pouring their anger on my sorry self. Can’t we just live in peace?
My father taught me once “I’m sorry, doesn’t mean I apologize, it’s just a magical sentence to calm down the situation, some people can tell you I’m sorry and still put up the same attitude”
But to me, I mean it when I say “I’m sorry”, sometimes, my tears won’t let me be, because I cry a lot but if I step out without saying those words, my peace is lost till I reclaim it by saying I’m sorry.
As human, I believe so much in the power of unity, and one thing that destroy unity is our inability to see past our fault and accept our mistakes when they present themselves to us, we pride ourselves with our achievement and let our ego cloud our judgement, thus denying ourselves, the beauty of love and unity.
To everyone I have hurt, I can’t take back what I did, but I apologize for the pain I may have caused you, forgive me, let share the beauty of our World together, “I’m sorry”.