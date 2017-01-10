From Ideas To Branding :The Entrepreneurial Journey

By Abel Udoekene
“No Matter What People Tell You, Words And Ideas Can Change The World.” –Robin Williams
Each time I see Google, I remember Standford University. It began with an idea, a story and another story. For most of us who are Google addict, we might not even know Larry Page or Sergey Brian, but we are so familiar with Google. For me, my day is not complete without Google, not because I use it everyday but because, Google is one of the brand story that I love reading.
I was discussing with a group of startup some few days ago and I mentioned Tim Berners-Lee, surprisingly none of them can tell me his story, but who invented the World Wide Web? I asked and they became so confused.
Two years ago I created a page in my diary to include great ideas that has touched my life. I didn’t just write the ideas, I wrote at least one name of someone that is connected with the ideas and I tried to look into the branding aspect and the value it has added to life, I was so shocked with what little beginning can do to make a difference in the World.
For instance, if you mention social Media and you take Facebook and Twitter as a case study, most people may not know Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey but social media has become their second home. People connect, business grow and relationship are build and maintain through this social media channels.
This brand stories has moulded our World into what it is today, a digital World where anything is possible.
What I have discover over the years is that, ideas are accepted based on the value it’s provide, but you must refined this idea before people can appreciate it.
Most people don’t love ideas at fight sight, that while branding is important.
In the words of Tom Peters of Fast Company
“All of us need to understand the importance of branding. We are CEOs of our own companies: Me Incorporated. To be in business today, our most important job is to be head marketer for the brand called You.”
One of the challenges most entrepreneurs face is branding, How do I sell my ideas? How do I tell the World my story. Because of this, they give up even before starting.
I have had the privilege to interact with some of these people who dreamt of making the World a better place through their ideas but just one set back destroy everything.
Solving a World challenging problem is a great invention no matter how small. Once you have the ideas, delete giving up from your head and allow your passion to drive you all through the Journey.