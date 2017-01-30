Changing The World With Stories (Series 1)

By Trendiee
(Partner)
Life is a journey with a definite beginning and end. And if you think you are in this World alone, wait until you hear our stories.
Sometimes last year, we started this journey to bring people who had great story, advice and inspiration to join us and inspire the World.
We interacted with a lot of people, from close friends, to our social media friends and to the streets to listen to great and ancient tales from men and women who has traveled this journey call life and are willing and ready to share their experiences.
We pass through thick forest with hunters to watch them set trap and tell us their stories. We visit some fishermen settlement, and sat down with them over some few bottles of wine to listen and learn from their experiences.
Our journey took us to the prison and we were amazed to discuss with over 58 people who were sleeping every night in the prison waiting for the court to decide their fate and we were amazed with their dreams and hope for tomorrow.
We met some school children, and ask them to write us some wonderful poems, and we were so inspired by most of them.
Our service men and women were not left out, we are still on our journey, but we can’t do it alone.
We have encourage most of the people we met who are willing and are equipped with Internet facilities to join us on our platform here to share their stories. But To those who are not well equipped, with their permission we are still developing and writing their stories, soon we will update them ourselves.
We want to thank all our contributors, your articles gives us a lot of hope, please don’t stop writing, the feedback we received is amazing.
If you are reading this, and you have a story to share, a story that can inspire another person, just click Here and inspire the World.
Thank you for being there.
Your Story Can Change The World.
Share It with us.