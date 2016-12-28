I think of greatness
early in my life
and pursue after her
down the hustling parts.
I lost my creativity once,
Stung by a lost insects,
crippled by ignorance
But my thirst for her grew everyday.
I swore to make a difference at Street full of laden ,
As I watched the children’s moonlight playing and dancing.
Under a shining Crowd, I stood
and stared up for hope and love,
I whispered gently to the wind
And rain showered and sun brighten on my path.
When I saw you coming and our eyes meet
You pleaded for sing of a poem,
an ode to greatness,
a tale of a prosperous tomorrow,
Unsure of what I wanted,
my mouth sealed in response
But I was drunk with my thirst for greatness.
I have seen your wonderful postcard,
A love note of beautiful memories
But I’m still waiting for the right words
to express my gratitude to you.
Welcome 2017! I have seen you.
