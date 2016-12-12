Christian Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi To Win 2016 Baloon D’Or

Christian Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to Wins 2016 Baloon d’Or after helping Portugal to win Euro 2016 and Real Madrid to win Champions League last season.
Here is a rundown of the top 19 best players in this year’s Ballon d’Or:
1 – Cristiano Ronaldo
2 – Lionel Messi
3 – Antoine Griezmann
4 – Luis Suarez
5 – Neymar
6 – Gareth Bale
7 – Riyad Mahrez
8 – Jamie Vardy
9 – Pepe
10 – Gianluigi Buffon
11 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
12 – Rui Patricio
13 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic
14 – Arturo Vidal
15 – Paul Pogba
16 – Robert Lewandowski
17 – Dimitri Payet
18 – Toni Kroos
19 – Luka Modric
