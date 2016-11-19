Saturday Digest: Now That Atiku Is Back

The euphoria of Sokoto People screaming and begging for the return of Goodluck Jonathan to the center is a big indication that the people are already tired of the current administration even before they even start implementation of their campaign promises.
The situation is so bad that, some core supporter and promoters of the ‘Sai Baba’ slogan are now shouting ‘go Baba’ “without even giving him a chance” as an APC stalwart will say.
This events has presented a good opportunity for some people to take advantage of the situation to present their ideas as a better alternative of the Change song by the Buhari team even though the time is not yet right for that.
“Their body language speak more, Atiku has even been paired with Peter Obi for 2019,their platform is not certain yet but surely they are in Tinubu Camp” I watched a political analyst comments few days ago.
“You know APC is divided into 3 part, Buhari APC, Saraki APC and Tinubu APC, the truth is Tinubu APC is the strongest and I’m not sure PDP will recover so soon from their self inflicting pains, so Atiku may likely be our next President” the man added.
My candid opinion may not mean anything as at now, but the presence of Atiku and Obi and the unity between Atiku camp and Tinubu Camp coupled with the current economic climate “If nothing changes” will give His Excellency President Buhari, a very big challenge come 2019.
Now that Atiku is back, so many questions are begging to be answered.
I have been a close follower of the Nigerian political landscape since Abiola era, of a truth, so many things is wrong with our dear country, Nigeria.
My ordeal with Atiku started when he became so active on Twitter (@Atiku), I have retweeted him a few time and even recommended him as a good Nigerian leader to be followed on Twitter. Because he engage and interact with people just like Ben Murray Bruce and the rest of them.
I didn’t really follow his performance as a vice President, but I know as we were told that he was among those that fought against the life Presidential bid of his Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo.
While we watched events unfold, it is pertinent that we paused and reflect on our founding principles as a nation.
“I know Mr President is not really leaving up to expectations, but these people are distracting him from concentrating on his campaign promises, 2019 is still very far” an APC stalwart complained yesterday.
“Is Atiku a better alternative? I will say yes and no, yes in the sense that he is a Nigerian and he is qualified to be President, no in the sense that Buhari is better than him, you can’t compare them” the man added
However, another man thinks differently, “even a blind man will perform more than Buhari, bring Atiku we will vote him, he is 100% better than Buhari”
The discussion continues here, what do you think, is Atiku a better alternative?
