“Van Vicker is sleeping with my wife!”, American based doctor cries out

Atlanta, Georgia based Dr. Bartum Kulah has accused handsome and very popular Gollywood/Nollywood actor Van Vicker of having sexual and emotional affair with his wife, Clarice Ford-Kulah, said to be the actor’s manager and business partner.
According to Ghanaian media, Dr. Bartum Kulah claims:
“My wife will deny the accusations and claim to be Van Vicker’s Manager and Business partner that’s what she always says, it’s all a cover, and I’ve caught them at a hotel twice”.
He said they have married for long years with two children boy and girl but his wife Clarice Ford-Kulah does not care about the children, all she knows is travelling with Van Vicker.
“She has been in Accra since Wednesday to Premiere the film ‘Skinned’ at the Silverbird tonight June 10, 2016 at 7pm and 9pm, they will then go to Liberia to Premiere the same film next Saturday, not only that but sleeping with my wife any where they go premiere movie”.
“This is the second trip in a year. They have traveled to Haiti, Liberia, Nigeria, Ireland and multiple cities in the Continental US” Dr.Bartum Kulaf added.
“I really have evidence to show that Van Vicker is sleeping with my wife and even warned my wife on that but still they are doing it”.
“It is a shame to Gollywood/Nollywood actor Van Vicker sleeping with people wives as he has married too”.
Joseph Van Vicker is one of the most recognized faces to come out of the Africa movie industry. According to Dr. Bartum Kulaf “This is part one I will bring all the pictures, videos I mean all the evidence out if they refused to stop especially Van Vicker”.
