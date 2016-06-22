PDP senators withdraw support for Buhari

Ten months after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the upper chamber of the national assembly declared support for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, the opposition lawmakers have backed down.
The legislators announced their decision at the end of plenary on Wednesday.
In a statement read by Emmanuel Bawcha, deputy minority leader, the PDP senators said the reason for their decision was because of the “belligerent” stance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
“We condemn the plot to remove the senate president and his deputy through illegal means,” Bawcha said.
” We will no longer cooperate with the APC government until they cease their belligerent acts.”
The senators also described the freezing of the bank account of Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as a political witch-hunt, and advised the government to act with caution.
“The freezing of account of Ekiti state governor is a clear political witch-hunt,” he said.
“We wish the government to act with caution and desist from acts of lawlessness.”
Back in August, Godswill Akpabio, minority leader, joined 48 of his PDP colleagues to express their determination to support the president.
“The PDP senate caucus reiterates its support to Mr President Muhammadu Buhari and his quest to bring about a greater Nigeria,” Akpabio had said.
“The PDP senate caucus, despite its formidable strength, has resolved to offer only credible opposition that would lead to the building of a better Nigeria. The caucus will give him all the needed support to ensure his success as president.”
TheCable
