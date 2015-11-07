What A Mother Told Her Son A Day Before His Wedding

Mummy’s boy, you are now a man. Tomorrow you will have a new mother, a new cook and a new person to share all your secrets with. It will no longer be me but her. Love your new mum even more than you love me. Before you walk into her arms forever, let me give you some words to guide you.
There was a day I was arguing with your father. We were screaming. Tempers were high. I was angry and He was angry. Then I called him an idiot! He was shocked. He looked at me asking how dare I call him that. I immediately started calling him idiot, fool, stupid, crazy. I called him all sort of name. Guess what he did? He didn’t raise his hands to hit me. He just walked away, banging the door as he went out.
My Son, If your father had hit me and destroyed my eyes, how will you feel sitting here with me today? How will you regard him as your father? Would you have been proud of him or would you be blaming me for calling him names? Never hit your wife! No matter the provocation just walk away and things will be normal. Whenever she offends you, think of this story I just told you, it could have been your mum!
Before I forget, after he left, I was filled with guilt. We slept on same bed that night and I went to him the next day. I pleaded with him, I did all I could to show am sorry and he forgave me. That day I cooked his favourite food, yes you know he loves Affang soup right? After that day, I never called him names, my respect for him was ten times stronger.
There is something very important you must always do, my son listen very carefully, defend your wife. When she is under pressure, stand by her. If your friends hates her, it is your duty to make them see her as a Queen. Your Uncle, I mean Uncle Udeme never liked me. But your father was always supportive until his perception changed.
There was a day your Father was going to host the owner of his company and friends. They were three of them. That day I was in the kitchen cooking for them and your father went to buy drinks. When the table was set and food was served. Everyone started eating. Then I remembered I did not add salt in the food. I was embarrassed. Your father tasted the food and looked at me. He immediately turned to the guests. He told them that he instructed his wife last month not to add salt whenever she is cooking because of some problem with his body. He said it in a funny way and everyone laughed! The guests understood and he asked me to bring salt and everyone added according to their taste. He managed to eat the food without salt. After the guest left, he went on his knees and asked God to forgive him for lying.
Your wife is like a baby, sometimes she don’t know what to say or do. Stand up and speak for her!
Now let me talk to you about sex. You see sex is a wonderful thing. Do not be surprised if your wife enjoy and need sex more than you do. There were days, I needed sex more than your father and there were days he needed it more than me but the important thing is to always try to satisfy the other when they need you. Don’t always think of your self
There was a time things were hard and I needed to do two jobs to support your father. One night I was so tired. When I got to bed he was in the mood. He try to make love to me and I didn’t refuse him. I was tired but I felt I needed to be there when he need me. When he tried undressing me, he saw my look and he stopped. He asked what was wrong and I said nothing. But he understand me better. He stopped and then started telling me stories until I fell asleep.
My son, Sex is best enjoyed when the two parties are physically and mentally ready for it. Sometimes, read your wife and understand her.
Make it a habit to go anywhere with your wife. Beside your job, move around with her. If anyone invite you to his house and told you not to come with your wife then be very careful. Use wisdom.
I know you love mummy… I know you tell me all your problems. But now things will be different.
Let your wife be the first to know before me. Let her be the first to see before me.
When you have problems with her don’t run to me immediately. Wait for a day to pass and then talk to her about it. Pray about it.
Finally, don’t forget to come and visit you me with your wife very month!
I know you will have a happy home. You will always be mummy’s boy.
Take note: This post is written by Mfon Abel Ekene (People call me these days ‘Abel Abel’). I am not married but this post is written from my observation of my parent as a child. I am sure this is what my Mum would tell his son including me 🙂
I love it, it really motivated me and my fiancee too!!thanks alot
These is jst grt.
I looooove it I have learned a lot from this
very insightful, thank you so much
Nice!!!
I love this
Very interesting…
I’m very grateful about this article may you continue with that spirit so that you can help more people like me
Very educative i agree