What A Husband Told His Wife The Night Of Their Wedding…

My wife, everyone has gone home. The music is quiet, the celebration is over. Our wedding was beautiful but it is now in the past. We have finished the wedding, it is now time to build our marriage. All that is left now is two of us… What we will become tomorrow, starts from tonight. Our life is no longer the same.
There was a day you put on one red dress… You looked so beautiful in it. That Day I wanted to just touch you! We were in the Cinema and I was so tempted. I wanted to just take you inside the toilet and kiss you but I couldn’t. Guess what? Now I have you fever, I can do that everyday.
Before I take off your cloth and make love to you… let me tell you few things.
I have nothing to hide from you from this day. My phone, you can use it like your own. You can access my facebook, my twitter and my Instagram
From today, I have become a child. For the past five years of my life, I have been a man. I wake myself up in the morning, sometimes I go to bed hungry, I do things the way I want to. I come home whenever I want to but all that ends today. From today you become my mother, who will scold me when I come home late, a mother who will wake me up at six to go work, a mother who will ensure I don’t sleep hungry. I am glad I have a mother in you.
I hope you will be a good mother? Don’t be too harsh and I promise I won’t be too stubborn. Sometimes I will give you headache but I promise, I will also be the cure of every headache.
When my uncle died, I looked after my cousin. I was like a father to her. So will not have problem being a father to you.
There is something I have been waiting for. I have been waiting for the day I will make love to you and now that day has come. Let’s do it right now. I will help you take off your cloth and you help me take mine off.
But before we make love, I have a confession to make. I do not know how to start but let me try.
You see I am a virgin. I have never slept with a woman before. Not because I never wanted to but because I was too busy trying to make it in life. I gave all my time to working hard.
I know I should be the one telling you what to do and how to do but now am so lost I don’t know where to start.
Do you remember that day i came to visit your parent? You made me so hard! I wanted to just grab you and make love to you but I knew it was just one month before I have you forever.
Come here let me take off your cloths… together we will learn how to make love.
Should we turn off the light or should we keep it on?
