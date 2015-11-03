Home
What A Father Told His Daughter A Day Before Her Wedding

November 3, 2015 Mfon and his stories, Single and Married 42 Comments

My Daughter, tomorrow you will stop bearing my name. You will be happily married to the man you love. Dont miss me because I have fulfilled my purpose, it is now time for you to start fulfilling yours.

From your childhood, I have raised you well by the grace of God but before you say I do, there are few things I need to tell you about living with a man and being married.

Do you remember when you wrote your WAEC and JAMB exams? You came to me and I gave you 20,000 naira for the registration? Well, even though I gave it to you, the money was not mine. I know you always thought I paid the fees. The truth is, I was broke… but your mother gave me the money. She could have given it to you but she decided to give it to me to give to you.

Support your husband. Some times things will get tough… he will be frustrated. Even though he acts tough, in his mind he has fears… he fear you may not value him anymore because he has fallen. That is the time to get behind him and support him!

The best way to show your husband you love him is to respect him! You may argue with him, you may disagree but at the end of the day, let him know he has your respect.

Do you remember the day I screamed at your mother? What did she do? She was quiet! Do you also remember the day she screamed at me? What did I do? I was quiet! My daughter learn to be quiet sometimes when your husband is angry. When one person is hot, the other should be cool. If two are always screaming at same time, that is how big problems start in marriage.

The first thing to know about your husband is his favourite food! If he has more than one then keep them at the back of your mind. Dont let him ask for it, always prepare it for him.

There was a day your mother caught me touching a woman’s hand affectionately. I was lust after that woman but I was not yet cheating on your mum. When she saw us… she didnt fight the lady, she quietly left. I was afraid of going home because all hell will break lose. But when I got home she said nothing. She served me my food. Guilt was taking control over me. I started begging. From that day, I never looked at a woman two time. Who knows? If she had fought and threatened me… maybe I could have run away from the fight into the arms of the lady. Sometimes Silent brings better solution than fight.

Forget those romantic novels you read while you were 21. Remember those Indian and American love movies? Also remember those too sweet Nollywood films on African magic? Forget them! Don’t expect your married life to be that way. Life is different from fiction

The last thing I want to tell you…. Do you remember how you were born? After our wedding, things were tough and your mum had to do two jobs to support us. I was working as well. I get home 6 PM while she gets home 8pm tired. But when we get to bed… she will not refuse me my night food. That is how you were born. Dont form a habit of denying your husband of his night food.

Be a good wife. You will always be Daddy’s girl…

Take note: This post is written by Mfon Abel Ekene (People call me these days ‘Abel Abel’). I am not married but this post is written from my observation of my parent as a child. I am sure this is what my Dad would tell his daughter 

Note: There will be a follow up on this under the title: What A Mother Told Her Son A Day Before His Wedding

  1. Nssy November 3, 2015

    Spot on

    Reply
  2. Edgar November 4, 2015

    Very good advice in here. Thanks

    Reply
  3. Gorilla tours November 4, 2015

    tgis is a very empressing advice. I dint grow with my father but at least I have gotten what to go with in my marriage

    Reply
  4. saviour November 4, 2015

    nice one

    Reply
  5. Denis November 4, 2015

    God bless you…

    Reply
  6. Adima Frederick Koontz November 4, 2015

    True words of encouragement. This is how we must live our life

    Reply
  7. jesca November 4, 2015

    inspirational

    Reply
  8. Johnson otieno November 4, 2015

    Wooow… Good one!

    Reply
  9. Bakai Musafau Tunji November 4, 2015

    In fact i was touched when i red from abel Ekene ,very educative ,informative and constructive.

    Reply
  10. Rosemond Ampofo Twumasi November 4, 2015

    God bless u
    I just love I’d
    and can’t stop BT to read I’d over and over again

    Reply
  11. Debbie November 4, 2015

    Awwwwwwwwww
    very touchy and so practical

    Reply
  12. Tochukwu Austin November 4, 2015

    I like it
    good

    Reply
  13. Ahiadorme bryte November 4, 2015

    Nyc advice i like it

    Reply
  14. Amoo Ibrahim November 4, 2015

    Touching

    Reply
  15. smart November 4, 2015

    I’m impress

    Reply
  16. smart November 4, 2015

    Inspiring

    Reply
  17. Nico November 4, 2015

    Courageous Dady

    Reply
  18. chris November 4, 2015

    lovely advice

    Reply
  19. rosebel November 4, 2015

    So inspirational writing

    Reply
  20. rossy November 4, 2015

    Full of wisdom. It pays to listen

    Reply
  21. Dupsie November 4, 2015

    Interesting. God wil cont to refresh ur brain IJN. And @ d critical junction of ur marriage u wil not do mistake IJN. Thump up bro.

    Reply
    • admin November 4, 2015

      Thank you so much! Please keep coming back here

      Reply
  22. precious okon udoyo November 4, 2015

    share thi with me on my profile

    Reply
  23. David Kporxah November 4, 2015

    A great advice to a loving daughter. More grease to your elbow.

    Reply
  24. Emmanuel November 4, 2015

    I love that…keep it up!!!

    Reply
  25. Anto November 5, 2015

    God bles u 4 d adviceable word

    Reply
  26. Fisayo ogunleye November 5, 2015

    Lovely advice for happy home

    Reply
  27. Mojeed Abayomi November 5, 2015

    Abel Abel, may God bless you. this is the real msg these young ladies need. More wisdom from God. thanks.

    Reply
  28. Toluwalase November 5, 2015

    I love this advice keep it up
    true talk

    Reply
  29. barbra November 5, 2015

    so practical and good advice to live upto

    Reply
  30. emma November 5, 2015

    Lovely. But yiu forgot to admonish the husband to be sensitive and know when his wife is not in the mood or too tired to give him night food.

    Don’t make it seem like the man cannot survive without sex. It’s posts like this that make men think a woman has no excuse not to be in the mood for sex.

    Reply
  31. @ednutbee November 5, 2015

    awwwww… great advice! sounds legit! well written and absolutely convincing.. touching too. and the pic… omg… that’s gon be me… that day ehn…

    Reply
  32. Uju November 5, 2015

    Nice one

    Reply
  33. halima November 6, 2015

    Wonderful

    Reply
  34. Dayan Camara November 6, 2015

    That was a great piece of advise the lady pass it on to her children.

    Reply
  35. shiro ann November 7, 2015

    big up bro i lyk ua thinking…

    Reply
  36. maxykolbe November 7, 2015

    this is superb

    Reply
  37. Gerald Ndungu November 7, 2015

    Very nice

    Reply
  38. jackey November 11, 2015

    Great advice. I think parents should be close to their children for such piece of advice

    Reply
  39. sunkum November 13, 2015

    Its encouraging….

    Reply
  40. Kay December 3, 2015

    Nice one

    Reply
  41. kocholla December 7, 2015

    very good piece of writing

    Reply

