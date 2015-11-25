This Is What A Father Taught His Son About His Manhood

My son, be very careful of that thing you carry on your waist because it can make or break your marriage. Know when to use it, know how to use it and remember that it is only one person you can use it with. And that person is that girl you married yesterday.
When I got married to your mother. I was 23 and that thing almost put our marriage in trouble before we even reach two years of marriage. Let me tell you how it happened.
It was one day, a girl I used to date came to visit me at home. My wife was not inside. When the girl came in, she dressed very sexy and so many part of her body were showing. I was only putting on what you call boxers in this generation. As a man, when I saw her, my body reacted. My manhood became very hard. I try to control it but it will not stop rising. I didn’t know her intention but it seemed she had a plan.
Before I knew it my wife opened the door. I didn’t know what to do. I was so ashamed of myself. I greeted her welcome. When I stood up from my sit, my son, my manhood was so strong that it almost tear my cloth. My wife saw it. I was ashamed. I went inside. I explained to her that nothing happened. She was angry. She taught I was weak but you can’t blame her, she does not know what it means to be a man.
Till today, your mother still remind me about that day, sometimes we laugh about it.
Open your hear and listen, only your wife should know the size of your manhood and the strength of your waist, the day another woman knows that, that you have set your home on fire
Make love to your wife. Don’t do it on the bed alone, try it in the kitchen, in the sitting room and in the bathroom. It becomes boring when it is same thing every time.
Do not take too much sugar because it can weaken your manhood. You see, when your manhood is weak and dysfunctional, it can affect your confidence and self-esteem. Take good care of it.
When it is bushy, let your wife shave it for you. She is the best person to do a good job on it.
Be careful of the cloth you wear, not all are good. Some can affect your manhood. Tight cloths are not always advisable, give it some space to move freely.
And finally, Use that manhood to produce grandchildren that will come and fill this my house. I can’t wait to play with them.
Take note: This post is written by Mfon Abel Ekene (People call me these days ‘Abel Abel’). I am not married but this post is written from my observation of my parent as a child. I am sure this is what my Dad would tell his sons, including me 🙂
